The defender – who is expected to miss this afternoon’s match against Burnley at Selhurst Park, Glasner’s first in charge, through injury – told Premier League Productions: “[It’s been a] positive impression for sure – a really good guy, you know.
“He's laid down his ideas for the team moving forward. He's laid down his values for the team: team spirit and good attitude, and what he expects from us, so everyone’s really excited.
“He’s more orientated around just the team spirit, the attitude, the togetherness – everyone moving together as one, no individuals. He's a manager that's all for the team.
“We've seen some of that in the sessions already, what he's told us to implement. Not focused on one formation, but making sure everyone is doing their jobs for the team, so I think everyone's really excited for what's to come.
“The things he expects from us is real high-standard stuff, and I think everyone's wanting to take that on board, wanting to do well by the manager because he's come in in a tough period, but with some really good ideas, and ideas to help us move forward hopefully for many years to come.”