Guéhi expanded on the togetherness that Glasner has demanded: “Just the attitude on the pitch, I'd say, giving 100 per cent for your teammate next to you.

“For the position we are in the league, you know, it's really tough, and we’re coming up against teams that are going to be fighting just as hard as us.

“So it’s about making sure that we give everything for the badge, for your teammate, and making sure that we give ourselves the best opportunity to go on and do something.

“Hopefully [we’ll produce] some real positive play. Attacking football, everyone wants to see goals. That's why everyone wants to play football, everyone wants to watch it.

“We've got some fantastic attacking players on the team, so hopefully getting the best out of them really lifts the place, really gives that positive vibe. People come into the games to see goals, to see some exciting play. I think that's the most important [thing].”

On his injury, Guéhi gave a positive outlook, saying: “I feel good. Rehab is going well.

”It's touch and go for the next game, so we’ll just have to wait and see. They haven't really put a date on it yet, but moving forward, everything's good.

“I don't like watching – I can see why fans get so frustrated! You've got no control over anything. At least when you're on the pitch, you know you're a little bit calmer because you can affect things.

“Not being on the pitch, next to the boys, is disappointing, but they're doing well at the moment with that point against Everton, so hopefully they can carry it on.”

As for Burnley, Guéhi is expecting a “similar game to the one we played at their place [a 2-0 win for Palace in November].

"They'll try and dictate the tempo of the game. As we've seen, they're really good in possession. They're going to try and make it difficult for us. Both teams are fighting really hard, so it's going to be a difficult game.

“We need to give ourselves the best opportunity with the work that we're doing with the manager, the togetherness that we're showing at the moment, to get three points.”