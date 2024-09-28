On the game as a whole, the centre-back said: “It was a massive opportunity missed, we should’ve done better and we just have to go again now.”
“There's only one feeling - disappointed. We let ourselves down today.”
Speaking to Premier League Productions after the defeat to Everton, captain Marc Guéhi outlined what went wrong and the approach required for future games.
Despite the defeat, the captain was optimistic that the tide will turn and the side will pick up points in the upcoming games.
“We need to have a better mentality as a group, we need to be stronger and to start winning games, simple.
“It’s back to training, back to basics and then when the next game comes around we have to be ready for that.”