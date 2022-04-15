Discussing their relationship, Guéhi said: “He’s a good friend of mine. We spend a lot of time off the pitch and have built a really good understanding and that comes from hard work on the training field along with all the defenders. I’m a young one so look up to him for what I can learn – along with James Tomkins and Martin Kelly for advice.”

The attitude that makes Guéhi an old head on young shoulders has seen the centre-back handed the captain’s armband repeatedly this season. He may well lead the team out under the arch at Wembley on Sunday.

“I’m just humbled by the situation,” he said, “having been given the armband a few times this season. That’s testament to the manager, to all the players giving me the confidence to do so. I’m learning from so many senior players here.”