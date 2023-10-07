“I’m not sure if we can be happy with that result,” Guéhi, who captained the side, told Sky Sports. “Injuries aren't an excuse, [but] we have got a lot of new players coming into the team and finding their feet in the game.

"Forest made it tough for us today. They were a very organised, good team, dangerous on transitions but it was just hard to get the ball into our forward players. I can take responsibility, I don't think I had a good game today but at least we got a point.

“I got a lot of help from T [Tyrick Mitchell] and Jairo [Riedewald] and the boys in midfield were fantastic. Hopefully we can regroup and get back to winning ways.

"We don’t lose this game, [but] you can’t get carried away with a result. Nottingham Forest are really good. We tried to stay as solid as possible and not lose 1-0 because we could have got caught on the transition.”

Guéhi reserved special praise for Rak-Sakyi, who came on for the injured Jeff Schlupp after just 25 minutes and impressed on the right-wing.

“We've got a lot of good players – credit to Jes,” he said. “He came on and he was our best player on the pitch, so credit to him but we can look ourselves in the mirror and say we could have done better.

“He's a top player with great potential and the club has high hopes for him so hopefully he can take his opportunity.”

Guéhi now hopes the international break will provide an opportunity for the team to benefit from some rest after two hard-fought results.

“Absolutely [it has come at the right time]! We got a good win away at Manchester United, another point here today.

“It is another opportunity to rest and regroup and see if we can push on."