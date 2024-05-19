The Eagles’ final-day 5-0 win over Aston Villa at Selhurst Park saw a number of club records smashed in the glorious sunshine, culminating in the club’s first-ever top-ten Premier League finish.

After six wins in seven to finish the season – when asked whether the players were sad to see the season end – Guéhi told Premier League Productions: “Yes and no!

“Yes, obviously, because we've done so well and everyone just wants to keep that run going, but at the same time, I think everyone's worked so hard this season and everyone definitely deserves a rest.

“It’s been a tough season. It's easy to look at the back end of the season, but it's been a tough season from a fairly decent start, just a tough middle. We're grateful to everyone that's played their part this season.

“We’re grateful to Roy [Hodgson] as well, I have to mention him. What he's done for the club, not only in the past, but recently in memory…. They [Hodgson and his staff] were just fantastic with us and allowed us to be in a position where the manager [Oliver Glasner] can come in and almost do the rest.

“[As for the supporters] they’ve stuck behind us right from the get-go, even when it was tough, even when we weren't winning at home. They've come, they've supported us.

“They’re one of the best fan bases in the Premier League, for sure. They've come no matter the weather, no matter how difficult games are. We're all grateful to them.

“I'm glad we could give them this send-off for the rest of the season.”

Guéhi finished the season playing in an unfamiliar central midfield role, about which he laughed: “I really enjoyed it actually, a different experience!

“It's nice to experience something different in such an occasion, such a prominent moment in the Premier League here, so I'm grateful to the manager.

“It's obviously one of those where the boys at the back have done so well, so it would be difficult to just come in and try and take someone's place, but I'm in a way grateful that I got the opportunity to play there, and I'm happy that we got the win today as well.”