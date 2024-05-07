The England international had been absent with injury since Saturday 3rd February, but came on in the closing stages with his team already in a commanding position – not that, as he later told Palace TV, he was surprised.

Guéhi said: “It was perfect. 4-0. Anyone can look like a good player when they come in when it's 4-0!

“I'm just happy the team got the win. The team's playing really well, so I'm just happy for everyone. It's normal. I don't get excited because I see them do it every day [in training]!

“I'm glad that the team's been doing so well. Thanks to my family for helping me through this, so yeah, I'm just happy.”

On the recovery process, Guéhi added: “I've enjoyed it, to be fair. Some people can get frustrated, but I've actually come through the process enjoying it. I'm lucky enough to be working with some really good people who have helped me get back on the pitch.

“I'm in the stands anyway, watching every single game anyway, so I've been watching from afar, and I'm just glad the team's been doing well. It's really good to see.”

Another game Guéhi was at Selhurst Park to see recently was Palace Women’s final-day draw against Sunderland – a match which saw them clinch the Women’s Championship title, and promotion to the top-flight for the very first time.

“Huge congratulations to them,” the defender smiled. “I think it's the first time in the club's history that they've been promoted.

“They've worked so hard, so credit to them. Congratulations, and hopefully they can really enjoy their time in the WSL now.”