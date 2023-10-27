Reflecting on Friday’s 2-1 defeat, Guéhi told Sky Sports: “Everyone worked extremely hard to try and nullify them throughout the game, but unfortunately it wasn’t our day.

“I think it’s really important we try and move on from this game, learn, and try and build for the future.

“[At half-time] the message was more of the same because it was working. They have many chances in the game, but they’re a good side and when you lose concentration in that split moment they can punish you – and that’s exactly what they did today.”

Guéhi was encouraged by Palace’s strong end to the game, as Jordan Ayew’s brilliant injury-time effort almost sparked a seemingly unlikely comeback at Selhurst Park.

“[Palace’s strong end to the game is] something we have to take. In these games you have to take as many positives as you can to help yourself progress and move forward.

“The team tried to carry out what the manager and the staff put in place for us, so [the result was] disappointing, but we have to move on from this game.

“We carried out the manager’s instructions, I feel like, throughout the game. It was a bit more of a reaction from the last game for sure.

“[The goal was] important for our strikers, because we know we’ve got loads of good players and it gives them confidence moving forwards for other games, and important because we were on the front foot and can cause teams problems.

“Like I said, we need to take those last few minutes and take it [the momentum] into the next game.”