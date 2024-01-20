"From my perspective, we could be doing a lot better on the pitch and today was an example," Guéhi told TNT Sports. "We just need to find a way of getting ourselves out of a rut.

"We have got a lot of quality. We just need to come together as a collective and as a group and be determined to make things better, and that all starts on the training pitch.

"Every game is [important], and every game before that was. We move on to the next one. It's important that we bounce back from this — that is the only thing that we can do."