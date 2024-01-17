“I think we played well,” he told Palace TV after the game. “It was the finer, little details that we need to brush up on. We need to work harder on those things, show a bit more focus in training to make sure we are improving these things to turn games around.

“There is no point coming to these places and playing well if we are not going to get anything out of the game, so that is the key message coming away from here.

“We have got another game [on Saturday], so we’ll analyse this game, take the positives, learn from it and move on because we’ve got another big game against Arsenal this weekend.

“[The fans were] top as usual. For them to travel all the way to Liverpool: class. Thank you to the fans.”