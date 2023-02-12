As defender and captain for the day Marc Guéhi reiterated following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion, this Palace side simply do not give in.

After picking up a 13th point of the season coming from behind (second only to Tottenham’s 14), Guéhi praised his teammates’ collective resilience as they were forced to defend for long stretches against the Seagulls – but still emerged with a creditable point.

The 22-year-old said: “It’s clear from the fans, from the club. We’re a club that prides itself on never giving up and keeping on going in every single game, and the team did that again today.

“In a tough game against Brighton, the team did really well to just keep going and stick in there.

“I’d say we came up against a really good side. Brighton played some really good stuff, and I’m just proud of the boys that we stuck in and kept going until the end.

“Although their ‘keeper made a mistake [for James Tomkins’ equalising goal], I’m just glad that we were there to pounce on it, and I think it’s a good point when you look at things.”