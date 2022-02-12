The Palace centre-back and his defensive teammates enjoyed a solid game to earn a clean sheet, however the wider team struggled to break-down a compact host.

Reflecting on the game, Guéhi said: “I’d say [it was] a well-earned point. It was a really tough game and a tough place to come to. They made it difficult for us with the game they play, playing balls in behind you.

“I thought we defended well. I would say we’re a bit disappointed. It was a well-earned point but we really want to come to these places and win.

“I thought we kept the ball well, created good chances. We bided our time when we had the ball, took our time to switch the play but just couldn’t find that killer pass or killer shot. We’re a bit disappointed.”

In the first-half VAR looked at a possible handball from Guéhi, when the ball struck the centre-back’s hand as he jumped for a header. However, the officials ruled that he was pushed by Christian Nørgaard in the process, and the Palace No.6 agreed, saying he “felt the arm.”

Finally, he looked forwards, trying to address what Palace must do to collect more wins in future: “We need to take each game as it comes, make sure we’re fighting like we have today and I’m very, very sure we’ll get the points we need coming to these places away.”