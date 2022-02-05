The centre-back has now scored three times from 24 Palace appearances, and said that while it feels good to bag a goal, he knows his responsibilities are first and foremost at the back.

“I’m really happy with that [scoring]. It’s always good to contribute. I thought the team really played well and I’m just happy to help in any way.

“[Scoring] is not a competition [with his teammates]! If I can just help the team and contribute in any way, but I’m a defender first and managed to keep a clean sheet today which is good as well. Contributing with goals is always great.”

Looking more widely at the 2-0 win, Guéhi expressed his satisfaction with Palace’s performance against a tough visiting side.