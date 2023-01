“[Real Valladolid] will be similar, another tough test. A team that’s going to be really good on the ball, really aggressive. It will be a good test for us just before the league starts, so hopefully we can do well before Fulham.”

Guéhi came up against the Serie A leaders and their in-form centre-forward Victor Osimhen, which he thinks can help develop his game.

“When you come up against good teams there are fine details,” he said. “It’s a good learning curve, something that is positive to take on for the rest of the season.

“Hopefully by the time the league starts again we can hit the ground running. They are a good side doing really well in Serie A, probably champions elect.

“For us to come up against a team like that and give it a good go is a positive.”