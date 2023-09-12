The Crystal Palace defender won his fifth senior international cap in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Ukraine in Poland, marking his second start in England’s last three competitive matches.
Indeed, Guéhi has now been named in six of the last seven England squads named by Gareth Southgate, only missing out on selection for the FIFA World Cup since March of last year.
That he is now beginning to translate these into starts is all the more promising for the 23-year-old, who was typically composed in and out of possession in his last outing.
Indeed, Guéhi impressed many with his overall display for the Three Lions on Saturday, winning two tackles, making two interceptions and completing a clearance, as well as having a match-high 118 touches, 111 completed passes and a 98.2% passing accuracy, including three of three long balls.
He will now hope to retain his place in the starting XI when England meet Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday, 12th September (kick-off 19:45 BST) for the 150th anniversary of the first meeting of the sides.