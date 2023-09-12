Speaking to the England website, Guéhi reflected on his early playing days, recalling: “My first memory of football would be from when I was around 5 or 6 years old and playing for Cray Wanderers.

“I grew up in Grove Park, Lewisham, so Cray Wanderers was one of the nearby teams in south London. I remember our bright orange kit and I really enjoyed my time playing there.

“Grove Park might not be considered the nicest neighbourhood but it helped me grow up a lot quicker and it helped me be a lot more aware of my surrounding which was good for me.

“There were loads of cars going around so we would play football anywhere we could really, against the wall, in the street or in the park.”

Guéhi pays tribute to the role of faith and family in his development, noting: “My Dad was a minister so faith is massively important in my life.

“I still go to church on Sundays when I can and it's played a massive part in both my football and my life in general, with my morals, my values and who I put my trust in. My faith is something I value very highly in my life, for sure.

“As well as faith, another big part of my life is my family. I've always been close to my family, especially my younger sisters Lois, Joelle and Shirel.

“Having them around has been great for me, particularly in football. They support me everywhere I go, coming to my games. The fact they enjoy football as well has helped me a lot. We’ve always been very close and it is something that I don't take for granted.

“My dad and the support system around me was invaluable and my dad also played a big role when it came to my faith, which has really helped me in life.”