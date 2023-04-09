“He’s been really good, and really good with me,” Guéhi said of the manager. “He is someone I respect highly, not just for his work here at Palace but for his career throughout football.

“His staff who have come in have been fantastic with the players, and have given the team that confidence. It is something to remind ourselves that we are good players, that we can win games and carry on.

“A few tweaks have been made, but I think he has just given players that belief in themselves, in the team, in the individuals and in what he says – and how we execute things in his game.”

That belief shone through against Leicester City, as Palace secured a late victory in stoppage time. Guéhi hopes it can help them approach a difficult game at Elland Road with the same confidence.

“Training has been good – they have been intense sessions,” he says. “The win gave everybody confidence – the players needed that as a team. Since the manager came in he has helped us rebuild that.

“It is definitely something we can try to move forward with. It was an amazing scene, an amazing atmosphere in the stadium. You could feel the support we had during the game from our fans.

“We felt that [belief] in the team. Obviously it is difficult when you are in that type of run we were in, but the players never lost belief. We always believed in each other. Spirits are high around the place, there are really good people around the club so all focus is on the next game and making sure that is a win.

“Every team is tough to play against in this league. Going to Leeds is a difficult game, we know. Every game is difficult, but I think we just focus on ourselves, focus on making sure we execute a game plan in each game.”