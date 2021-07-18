The 21-year-old defender has experience with Chelsea in the League Cup, Swansea City in the Championship and at England between Under-16-21 levels.

Here’s what you need to know on our latest signing.

The deal

Guéhi has signed a five-year contract with the club, committing his services until summer 2026 – the same as Michael Olise.

He becomes Vieira’s third signing so far, and the third player to have signed a contract under the manager after Joel Ward penned an extension earlier this week.

Reacting to the deal, Guéhi said: “I’m very excited. It’s a great opportunity for me to come to such a big club in the Premier League. I’m really excited to get going.”

Career timeline

Guéhi was born in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire - the same city Wilfried Zaha was – and moved to England aged one. He spent much of his early years in Lewisham and began his youth career with Bromley-based Cray Wanderers.

It didn’t take long for Guéhi to attract attention and, aged just seven, he was scouted by Chelsea.

Progressing over the following decade with the Blues, Guéhi did enough to stay at the club year on year and reaped the rewards with an immensely successful peer group.

Winning the treble with the Blues’ Under-18s in 2016/17, Guéhi signed his first professional contract in September 2017 and went on to help Chelsea scoop the quadruple – including the FA Youth Cup and league – that same season.