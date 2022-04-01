But Guéhi excelled at the back, too, keeping a clean sheet against the Toffees to make it three consecutive games without conceding. His displays against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City helped Palace ensure a 2-0 win and memorable 0-0 draw.

At the end of the month, Guéhi received his first senior England call-up and made his debut against Switzerland alongside Tyrick Mitchell, a hugely proud moment for the club.

He scooped the Player of the Month award with 26.5% of the fans' votes, ahead of Mitchell on 22.8% and Jean-Philippe Mateta on 14.7%.

Speaking with Palace TV, Guéhi said in typically modest fashion: "It's a great feeling. I'm really happy obviously, quite surprised actually when you guys told me I was Player of the Month. It could have gone to anyone, to be honest. I thought the team performed fantastically last month, so I'm really surprised and really happy.

"I think we found a bit of consistency in our game. Training has been going really well, the gaffer spoke about finding that consistency and I think we did that: our defensive work and attacking play as well."