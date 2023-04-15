Through MatchWornShirt, fans can bid on the kits worn by or issued to every player in the squad on Saturday (16th April) as Eberechi Eze's outstanding double inspired Palace to their third Premier League win on the trot.
Palace supporters have a limited-time-only chance to bid for signed, matchworn shirts from our 2-0 win over Southampton on Saturday!
The bidding for these shirts, which come signed and in the condition they were at full-time, is already underway. But it will only last for a limited time, with the auction closing at 14:00 BST on Saturday, 22nd April.
Alternatively, you can bid on a shirt signed by the entire squad for the ultimate collector's item.