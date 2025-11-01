Mateta opened the scoring on the half hour mark, with a controlled header after Jefferson Lerma's initial flick-on following Yéremy Pino's free-kick.

The goal extended a good run of form for the France international, who hit a hat-trick in the last league game at Selhurst Park against Bournemouth last month.

But the Palace forward, once again, gave credit to his teammates for providing him with opportunities.

"I feel fantastic," he told Premier League Productions. "We needed that win and I'm very happy.

"I see Jefferson take the ball and as a striker you have this instinct to move. I touch the ball with the right part of my head and then I knew it was a goal.

"We need to keep trusting each other. And it's all about the team, I can't do this by myself.

"It's fantastic [to be inside the dressing room] it's always a pleasure to play with this team. It's a good atmosphere inside and I hope we win more games.

"We'll try to win as many as possible."