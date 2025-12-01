Jean-Philippe Mateta says Crystal Palace were hurting after Sunday’s defeat to Manchester United – but vows that he and his teammates will fight to bounce back against Burnley on Wednesday evening.
The Palace forward scored his ninth goal of the season with a first-half penalty – the first instance of a spot-kick being retaken after an initial double-touch in the Premier League – as the Eagles dominated the first 45 minutes at Selhurst Park.
But two quickfire set-piece goals shortly after the interval saw Palace fall behind to the Red Devils, who saw out time in the second period to condemn the Eagles to defeat.
A chance to bounce back will arrive quickly, however, when Palace visit Turf Moor and Burnley on Wednesday evening.
We'll work hard to win at Burnley—Jean-Philippe Mateta
“It was very frustrating,” Mateta told Premier League Productions after the game. “We wanted to win the game and we lost – very frustrating.
“They played well, with their set-pieces. It’s a big part of the game and they used this weapon better than us.
“When he [the referee] said I had to shoot again, I just took the ball and I tried to score again, and I scored.
“I was very happy at that moment, but we didn’t win today. We’ll work hard to win at Burnley.
“It happens in football. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. We will train very hard to come back.”