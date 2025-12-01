The Palace forward scored his ninth goal of the season with a first-half penalty – the first instance of a spot-kick being retaken after an initial double-touch in the Premier League – as the Eagles dominated the first 45 minutes at Selhurst Park.

But two quickfire set-piece goals shortly after the interval saw Palace fall behind to the Red Devils, who saw out time in the second period to condemn the Eagles to defeat.

A chance to bounce back will arrive quickly, however, when Palace visit Turf Moor and Burnley on Wednesday evening.