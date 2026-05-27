A tight Final against Rayo Vallecano was settled by an impressive spell shortly after half-time from Palace, who pepped the Spaniards’ goal – Adam Wharton forcing a save, and time standing still as Mateta stabbed home the winner.

The goal – complemented by a collectively resilient display across the entire team – means that Palace become the first team to win the tournament in their debut European campaign since 1979.

Mateta told TNT Sports in the immediate aftermath of full-time: “I feel fantastic! I feel fantasticcccccccccc!

“Now I just want to celebrate, I just want to party!

“It’s incredible. We gave everything. I told you about the intensity they [Rayo] were going to put. I'm tired right now. I gave everything. Jørgen [Strand Larsen] came on and he did everything, and that's why we win today.

“Like I said, I'm always with them [the fans]. They support me as a player a lot, and as a team. They're always behind us, and we did it for them too!”