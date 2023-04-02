In the 94th minute, Mateta's inspired turn and finish sealed Palace’s first win of the New Year to spark jubilant scenes at Selhurst Park.

The No. 14 reflected: “Finally, I would say. I’m very happy we won this game. It’s very good for me. I’ve been waiting for this moment a long time and finally I scored today.

“I’m very happy to kick that corner flag – boom! Everything is back now.”

As for the pinpoint through-ball from fellow substitute Jordan Ayew, Mateta revealed: “When I came on, he said when he had the ball he would look for me.

“When he had the ball, I knew the ball was coming, and I was just thinking about my first touch. I knew I made a good first touch and I would finish this chance.

“I’m very happy for the fans and supporters. I’m very happy. Today they supported us until the finish, and everybody’s happy and hopefully more wins are coming. They deserve them.”