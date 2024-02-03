The goalscorer said of Saturday’s defeat to Brighton: “Losing 4-1 in a derby is always hard. You have to keep going, is what I can say.

“I think they started [well], they scored early. You know in Premier League when you start [like that], [they] score early, away it is hard.

“And they kept going and they played good and scored again. 3-0 down in the first half, it was hard.

“You just keep fighting and going.”

Mateta’s goal with 18 minutes remaining appeared to offer Palace hope in the contest, before Brighton clinched the points with a late effort.

“The cross was fantastic,” Mateta recall. “And I just had to touch the ball and put it in the back of the net.”