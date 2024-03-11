The Eagles face a rare mid-season occurrence of being without a competitive match for the next three weeks, with their game against Newcastle United postponed and the March international break then taking place.

But Mateta – who made it back-to-back goals at Selhurst Park with his clever early flick against Luton Town – believes Palace will put that time to good use.

“I think it's beneficial,” Mateta explained. “We're going to work hard for these weeks. We're going to work with the new coach, which is good for us.

“We're going to work on the details, what the gaffer wants from us on the pitch. I think it's good.

“We're going to stay focused for the next game, get three points and then we'll see."

Mateta was pleased with his team’s overall display against the Hatters, but rued the concession of a late equaliser on Saturday.

“We started well, we scored and we keep pushing, made chances… but you know football,” he said. “Them scoring in the last minute was hard for us.

“It's football. We had chances, but they scored. In the end, we didn't manage the game well.

“Sometimes they [chances] go in, [like] in the first-half, and in the second-half they didn’t come in. We have to keep working.”