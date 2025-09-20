Mateta put Palace in front in the first-half from close range after Marc Guéhi's initial save was kept out following a corner, his third goal in two visits at the London Stadium.

West Ham levelled through a set-piece goal of their own not long after half-time, but Tyrick Mitchell's magnificent volley ensured the Eagles all three points.

Palace went fourth in the Premier League table with the result, which also extends our unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 games.

Following the win, the French forward said belief had carried the team through a tough fixture, whilst also reserving praise for Mitchell following his fine finish.

Mateta said: "I'm very tired! I'm very happy, we needed that win and I think we deserved it.

"We are very happy as a team. We have a very good team, good team-mates, we trust each other.

"Every game is hard, we just believe and keep believing. T [Tyrick Mitchell] scored a fantastic goal.

"We are confident, we try to give our best and do what the gaffer asks. We work every week [on set-pieces] and try to get better and better every game.

"Now we have to stay focused and keep working."