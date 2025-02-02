The Eagles bounced back at the first time of asking with another outstanding display on the road, Mateta scoring twice from close range to make it three away Premier League wins in a row for Palace for the first time since May 2019.

Those strikes were Mateta’s fifth and sixth goals in five Premier League matches in 2025, with the forward beaming: “I'm feeling fantastic, I'm feeling very good!

“We won these three points. We lost and we gave [away] three points last week, and we work hard for the three points [today], so I'm very happy.

“We know how they [Manchester United] play, with their new manager. We worked on the video in the week, and we stuck to the plan.

“Today we just stuck to the plan, listened to the gaffer and worked hard, and I think we deserved this win.

“I just put my head down and kept working hard. I think, when you work hard, sometimes you deserve the rewards.”