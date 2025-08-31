The Eagles’ sixth match of an incredibly busy August yielded our finest performance and result of the season to date, inflicting a first home Premier League defeat on Aston Villa in 20 matches – and by an impressive margin to boot.

Mateta got the ball rolling in the first-half with a composed penalty kick after Daichi Kamada was brought down by Marco Bizot inside the box – our No. 14’s first Premier League goal of the season.

And Palace ultimately soared away from our opponents in the second-half as Marc Guéhi’s rocket and Ismaïla Sarr’s towering header helped us secure our first Premier League win of 2025/26 – as well as an unbeaten August, and four clean sheets already this season.

“We are tired, we gave everything!” Mateta panted, speaking to Sky Sports after the full-time whistle."