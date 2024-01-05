The 19-year-old attacker – giving his first Palace TV interview in English since his summer switch from Flamengo – played from the start of the Eagles’ 0-0 draw against Everton in the Emirates FA Cup third round.

In a physical and competitive contest at Selhurst Park, amidst south London downpour, França’s sixth appearance in a Palace shirt was his longest yet, playing 71 minutes from the start and showing glimpses of his flair, personality and natural talent.

The winger said: “I very [much] enjoyed this game. I played with the team and it was very nice for me. I need this opportunity to improve my football. I need to play in the Premier League. I feel very happy with it [the game].

“It was a difficult game, but I think my team was very good in the match. It [the result] is okay.”

On moving from Rio de Janeiro to London last summer, França said: “I think it’s good for me if my family wants a new home for me, but I’m still adapting to [being] here.

“It’s okay. I think it’s four months now, but I think I need to stay here a longer time [to fully adapt].

“It’s good. I’m adapting with my team. I’m adapting to the supporters. They're different to Brazilian supporters, but it’s good too! I like this new home.

“Yeah, I feel [the] excited [response] from the fans because when the fans say to me ‘come on França’ or other things, I feel very good! I need to improve for me, and for the supporters too.

“I liked their song! I think their support is very important in the match.”