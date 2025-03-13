The 20-year-old winger recently made his return to competitive action for Palace as a substitute in the FA Cup, following an 11-month absence with injury.

And with França enjoying his longest outing for the senior side since his first season in English football, the Brazilian took full advantage of a ricochet inside the HamKam box, slamming a first-time volley into the top corner of the goal with glee.

“Thanks so much,” França told Palace TV, after being congratulated on the goal. “It was a good game. I’m really happy to score the goal and get the victory.

“I feel very sharp. I'm very good. I worked so hard to get my fitness back again, and I'm really happy. Let's keep going and working hard.

“It was a great goal! I just need to dedicate this goal for my girlfriend and my kids.”

As for his hopes for the rest of this season, França explained: “I feel really happy. I’ve liked [staying] with my team-mates. I like playing.

“I need to show my football. [I want to] keep improving and working hard to get my fitness, and help this team as much as I can.

“[My goal is] just to stay in the squad, not get injured again, and keep working hard. If I can score more goals and help my team-mates, it's the best thing.”