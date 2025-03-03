The 20-year-old returned to action last month with a brief cameo in the FA Cup fourth round win over Doncaster Rovers, before registering 60 minutes with the Under-21s a week later in their 3-0 win against Aston Villa.

He featured off the bench at Selhurst Park for the final five minutes of the 3-1 win against rivals Millwall on the weekend, getting vocal support from the home faithful in SE25.

The Brazilian will now link-up with Darren Powell’s side tonight; not only to get back to being match fit, but also to help the U21s secure a play-off spot in the Premier League 2.

