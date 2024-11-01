Reflecting on the game as a whole, Turner said: “In the beginning of the game we were pretty front-footed, defending from the front, and that ultimately turned into a goal.

“After you make changes sometimes the state of the game can change a little bit, and I think that's just what happened.

“If I could be a little critical of us tonight, we didn't do the best job, especially in the first-half, of just getting rid of the ball, clearing the ball, clearing the danger, putting it in row Z and doing what we have to do. So, if we could’ve cleaned that up, I think maybe we wouldn't have conceded the first goal.

“But yeah, the response, I mean, come on. In the second-half, we were so front-footed. The back line was amazing tonight. I never really felt super threatened in the second-half. The guys played amazingly in front. So front to back, great performance and yeah, get the legs up and recover and go again on Saturday.”

To win back-to-back games in the space of three days is an achievement in and of itself, though Turner sees it as more than that - as a means to build and breed a winning culture. “You have to earn that winning feeling.

“We've had some games this season where we've done so many brilliant things and just not gotten the results.

“Now that the results are starting to turn for us, it's a good feeling and you can see the guys just feeling that energy, feeding off the crowd, feeding off of each other, really getting to know each other and holding each other to higher standards as well and demanding, but in a positive way.

“So the culture is really good right now, but as we know in this business, it's a results business and you're only as good as your last game. We're through. We can put this one to bed and look forward to building.”