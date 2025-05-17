“It's a proper team performance, but like I say always, it's a team, but something was different. Everyone saw today is the hand of God. Today, it was Jesus who was there and he gave us this trophy.”

Palace battled and battled, with the crowd right behind them for every kick, every tackle and every save. This was felt on the pitch too as Lacroix continues: “I want to say thank you to all the fans also, because we won this because of them.

“I just want to say thank you to Jesus again, because this is because of him. It's an incredible feeling, thank you so much.”

Getting interrupted by Jean-Philippe Mateta amidst the scenes, the striker : “He said everything! He said everything! He was the best on the pitch today, let's go!

Lacroix concluded by saying: “It's beautiful. It's beautiful. I think we made ourselves legend and we'll be going to go to the Europa League with them!

“It's going to be fire at home! Europe next year, yes sir!”