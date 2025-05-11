The victory over Spurs also makes it five games unbeaten - two wins and five draws - heading into the FA Cup final at Wembley against Manchester City.

“It's really good [to have this momentum]. When you go to Wembley with a win like this, against a big team like Tottenham Hotspur, who are also in the final of the Europa League. I think it's really good for the mentality and we will show the same against City this Saturday.

“We [the team] are really strong and we [the defence] know each other really well. We want to fight for each other. This is why we are really strong and we kept our goal empty.”

Finally, Lacroix was proud of the travelling support and has high expectations for the final on Saturday: “I think today was really top.

“I like to have this communion with them. But I think in Wembley it will be a different atmosphere.

“I think everyone is waiting for that, even the younger fans - they don't sleep! They are waiting for this big game and for the first trophy of Crystal Palace. We will give them the best on Saturday.”