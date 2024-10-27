"It feels unbelievable," he told Palace TV. "I'm so happy. I'm so happy for the team, I'm so happy for the fans, for this character.

"We trained a lot, we showed a lot today and this is what the fans and the people want to see. This win, I think we deserve it."

Lacroix and his defensive colleagues kept a hard-fought clean sheet, but the Palace man credited the whole side with their contribution to shut Spurs out.

"I think it's not only defensive, I think it's all the team," he said. "Today we played well.

"We had a clean sheet, so a clean sheet for a defender and a goalkeeper is always good.

"But today I just want to say thanks to our strikers because they scored."

The mood in the dressing room was one of optimism and positivity after a win that had been a long time coming.

"Right now [the dressing room] is crazy," Lacroix said. "Everyone is happy because I think we worked hard to have this win.

"All the players know we have the quality to compete against this type of teams.

"Today we showed and we could score like three or four, but maybe next time."