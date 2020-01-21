McCarthy explained that the limited choices available to Roy Hodgson due to the squad's ongoing injury situation made the game difficult after a battling triumph against Manchester City, but that he and his teammates aren't hiding from a 'disappointing' performance.

He said: "Each and every one of us know it’s not good enough. Obviously everyone’s played on Saturday and we went to the champions and put in a hell of a performance. That’s not easy to get away from and tonight we wanted to win the game and push on but unfortunately we weren’t at the races.

"They [Southampton] started brightly, made a few changes and unfortunately, with the squad we’ve got just now, we’ve got a lot of injuries and we’d have been happy to make a few changes maybe and push on. As I say, we’ve got a lot of injuries in the squad but there’s no point making excuses. We’re put out there and we need to put on a good performance and unfortunately today each and every one of us didn’t perform.

"As a squad, as a team, we know we’re a lot better than that."

