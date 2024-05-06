The Eagles were majestic at both ends of the pitch throughout Monday's game, with Olise scoring twice and Eze proving a constant menace, as Palace secured their first-ever league double over the visitors with a crushing 4-0 win.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Olise smiled: "I think it's a good night.

“Obviously, we've been working hard and focusing on ourselves and we know what we can bring to the table when we're at home. The fans were behind us so I just thought: ‘let's go.’

“It could've been [a hat-trick]. Probably [should have been]!"

As for his teammate Eze, Olise noted: "He's a top player. He's got quality, dribbling, finishing, everything.

“I think we've played together for a whole month now, not as much as we've wanted to, but when we do play together, we enjoy it a lot."

Eze reciprocated that praise, saying of Olise: "He brings a lot [to the team]. You can see from his two goals today the quality he has got.

“You want to play with players like this and the quality he has got is incredible, so we enjoy playing together."

The England international was not surprised by the outstanding nature of Palace’s display on Monday evening, adding: "I think it says a lot. It is a big statement, but we're not surprised. We know what we're capable of, we know what we can do.

“The quality we've got in the dressing room here is high so we don't see that as a surprise, we know what we came here to do today and it worked.

“I've missed a few chances today and I was probably not as clinical as I should have been but again, you can see we are creating chances, we are not worrying about what is going on behind us.

“We are attacking, we're aggressive and we are going to continue to create chances for sure."

The Eagles remain 14th in the table but are now just three points behind 12th-placed Wolves, whom they face at Molineux on Saturday.

Olise concluded: "Of course, we don't want to drop off now. We want to continue until the end of the season, keep putting in good performances and see where that leaves us."