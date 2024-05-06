The Palace No. 7 scored the Eagles’ 22/23 Goal of the Season in the equivalent fixture last season at Selhurst Park: an inch-perfect free-kick in injury time to claim a 1-1 draw for his team in spectacular style.

Olise has continued that form in SE25 this season; despite playing just 485 minutes at Selhurst this season in an injury-hit campaign, he has scored four goals and assisted seven, with only Jean-Philippe Mateta bettering his goal contributions tally.

Although Olise says he doesn’t like to look back, the winger told Premier League Productions the attention around the goal against Manchester United made it difficult not to see it again, saying: “I've seen the goal back plenty of times now – it was a good goal, I guess.

“I think even if you try to escape, you can always see it, so there's no point saving it [clips of the goal]. You see it sometimes, sometimes you don't, but yeah, it's mostly just a goal’s a goal.

“[As for Manchester United] to be honest, I don't really look at the opponents – it’s more focus on ourselves, see what we can do, bring to the game and from there just take it up.”