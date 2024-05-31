The stats

Despite spending two large periods of the campaign sidelined with injury, Olise’s numbers are comparable with any attacker across the Premier League when taken per 90 minutes played.

His 10 goals and 8 assists in just 18 Premier League games set a new record for the best minutes-per-goal-contribution from any Palace Premier League player on record.

At 0.71 goals per 90 minutes, he was in the 97th percentile in the top-flight (99th percentile the best, 1st percentile the worst); his 0.42 assists per 90 put him in the 96th percentile. He also found himself at the very top of the lists for his creative work: in the 99th percentile for expected assists, the 92nd percentile for key passes, the 95th percentile for passes into the penalty area and the 92nd percentile for progressive passing distance.