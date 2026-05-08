Clyne came on in the final few minutes of a memorable night in South London to make his 250th appearance for the Eagles and was given a thunderous ovation when entering the field.

It was a fitting moment for a man who – almost 16 years ago to the day – was in the matchday squad on Survival Sunday and is now part of a team that will play in a major European Final.

After the match he told Palace TV: "Probably not [when asked if he thought he'd be part of European Final with Palace]. But you've always got to wish and hope for the best, we've done ever so well.

"Credit to the team for putting on all good performances throughout this Conference League journey and we're looking forward to the final.