Mitchell secured his first clean sheet and victory in the famous red and blue, and couldn't have been happier with how the Eagles had started the new campaign: "It’s my first win, so it’s a proud moment for myself," he said. "And an important win for the lads, too, off the back of a disappointing end of the season. It’s a good start to a season."

Mitchell's development has been quick and impressive, and it is something he puts down to training against Wilfried Zaha and, more recently, Eberechi Eze: "It sets me up better for when I’m playing matches," he revealed. "Because they are tricky and a lot of players in the Premier League are not as tricky as them, so it is easier to contain other teams after training with them."

Find out everything else the left-back had to say, including on the red card incident he was involved in, by heading to Palace TV now.