Mitchell’s driving run and fierce cross set up Jean-Philippe Mateta’s late equaliser in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park, albeit a minor deflection denying Mitchell of the credit of an assist.

Mateta’s goal was the second equaliser of the day for Palace after Sarr, midway through the first-half, smashed home his 20th goal of the season in a highly impressive individual campaign.

Indeed, Sarr’s milestone goal saw him become the first Palace player to reach 20 goals in a season in all competitions since Glenn Murray when the Eagles were promoted from the Championship in 2012/13.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Mitchell said of the Senegal forward: “He's a machine.

“He plays every game, he runs everywhere and he scores, so we're just glad that we have him on our side, and hopefully it continues to the end of the season.”