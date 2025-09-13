Tyrick Mitchell said the chances Crystal Palace created point towards more positive results in the future, after a 0-0 draw with Sunderland in the Premier League.
Sunderland were able to take a point from a hard-fought contest, with their goalkeeper Robin Roefs making a number of good saves.
Mitchell produced another all-action display and created a number of chances down the Palace left channel. But the Eagles had to settle for the draw, with the full-back looking to take the positives from the afternoon.
"We're frustrated. We wanted to win today. We wanted to get our first win at home, so we're disappointed, but if you don't win, don't lose.
"We put ourselves in good positions. The first-half shots we had, in the second half, we had a few chances.
"They've already pulled off well, so we're glad that our attackers are in the positions to be able to create chances and they [will] score goals."
Mitchell was also quick to praise home debutant Yeremy Pino.
Palace came close twice in the opening 45 minutes, with Pino involved on both occasions, his first appearance at Selhurst Park hopefully a sign of things to come.
"We're definitely excited [about Pino]," Mitchell added. "You know he's a player from when he was in Spain, he played for their national team.
"He's a very big player, so we're just happy to have him."