Tyrick Mitchell says Crystal Palace’s collective understanding is developing naturally as a result of both the team’s efforts in training, but also the sheer amount of fixtures this season.
Along with his fellow defenders, the 26-year-old enjoyed a fine game against Brighton & Hove Albion in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park, nullifying the visitors’ threat in a match of few chances across the board.
Mitchell was joined on the left-hand side by Premier League debutant, and France Under-21s international, Jaydee Canvot, with the 19-year-old also impressing in a solid performance.
The defender reasoned: “Both teams wanted a win. When you want to win, that’s what comes out sometimes – the competitiveness.
“I think we have an understanding as a team from training sessions, and from all the matches we’ve played. We’ve played a lot of games this season.
“Jaydee slotted in. He’s a great young player, so we were confident. We know our triggers, we know when to press, when to stay. We work on that in training.
“Jaydee’s a great player so we knew going into the game how good [Brighton’s Yankuba] Minteh is, but we knew how good we are.
“We train hard. The Manager [Oliver Glasner] implements his style on us very well in training, so every single player, whether you start or don’t start, we know what we need to do when we’re on the pitch.”
You want to play games more than you want to train!—Tyrick Mitchell
Sunday’s draw was Palace’s seventh match in the space of 22 days between the October and November international windows.
With a busy festive fixture schedule ahead, the big tests are set to keep coming thick and fast, with Mitchell saying: “You’re human so you get tired, but [as players] you want to play games more than you want to train!
“We’re happy that we play Thursday and Sunday, so we can’t complain.
“It’s tough. It’s very different from last season because of the Conference League but it’s good – I like it!
“I just want to do well for Palace and wherever that takes me, that takes me, but my main thought is to perform for Palace and get up the table.”