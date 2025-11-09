Along with his fellow defenders, the 26-year-old enjoyed a fine game against Brighton & Hove Albion in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park, nullifying the visitors’ threat in a match of few chances across the board.

Mitchell was joined on the left-hand side by Premier League debutant, and France Under-21s international, Jaydee Canvot, with the 19-year-old also impressing in a solid performance.

The defender reasoned: “Both teams wanted a win. When you want to win, that’s what comes out sometimes – the competitiveness.

“I think we have an understanding as a team from training sessions, and from all the matches we’ve played. We’ve played a lot of games this season.

“Jaydee slotted in. He’s a great young player, so we were confident. We know our triggers, we know when to press, when to stay. We work on that in training.

“Jaydee’s a great player so we knew going into the game how good [Brighton’s Yankuba] Minteh is, but we knew how good we are.

“We train hard. The Manager [Oliver Glasner] implements his style on us very well in training, so every single player, whether you start or don’t start, we know what we need to do when we’re on the pitch.”