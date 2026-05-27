The left wing-back put in a typically energetic performance to help Palace defeat Rayo Vallecano and become Conference League winners.

The Eagles secured a third major trophy in a year after Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal not long after half-time was enough for a 1-0 win in Leipzig.

He gave his immediate reaction on the pitch following the final whistle to TNT Sports: "It’s something you dream of, but you never think it will be reality.

“I’m just proud of everyone past and present who has helped us on this journey.

“We played 60 games this and for so many of us our bodies are not used to it.