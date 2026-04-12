At 26 years, seven months and 11 days old, Mitchell became the youngest-ever Palace player – surpassing the record of Wilfried Zaha – to reach a double century of matches for the club in the top-flight.

And the flying full-back even capped the occasion with an assist for the equaliser, as his cleverly disguised pass to Jean-Philippe Mateta – shaping to shoot to draw Aaron Ramsdale, before clipping it to the Frenchman to head home – set Palace on their way to a dramatic comeback.

“It's an amazing achievement to play that many games in the Premier League,” Mitchell said of the milestone.

“I'm just grateful that I've been blessed with not a lot of injuries and stuff to be able to hit 200 so quickly, so I'm just glad."