At just 24 years and 17 days-old, Mitchell surpassed the record of fellow Academy graduate Wilfried Zaha, who made his 100th top-flight appearance for Palace against Manchester United on the final day of the 2016/17 season (at 24 years, six months and 11 days-old).

After being handed his Premier League debut against Leicester City in July 2020, left-back Mitchell has become a mainstay of the Palace side, appearing in 81 of the Eagles’ last 87 top-flight matches – including 74 starts.

During that time, Mitchell earned a nomination for the 2022/23 Premier League Young Player of the Season award; the equivalent prize at club level; and the first and second of surely many caps to come for his country.

Speaking to the official matchday programme last season, Mitchell revealed his target has always simply been to keep adding to his tally.

“At this point, I just think of myself as another player,” Mitchell noted. “I look at certain other players who have played maybe 250 or 300 plus games in the Premier League, and I still have a long way to go to get to the point where I can say I’m one of them.

“I don’t want to tell myself I’m a Premier League player. I don’t want to do that to myself yet, until I’ve played half of the games that these guys in the changing room have played. I don’t want to see myself like that.

“Literally, you could play 50 games and then never play in the Premier League again. I want to feel like I’m always working for the next 50, and then the next 50. I don’t want to ever say: ‘You know what, I’ve actually done it now.’

“I feel like that’s a mindset of relaxing. It is in my eyes anyway. Telling myself I’m there is not something I’ll ever do until I’m retired, and then I can look back on it and think: ‘I’ve done something good in my life.’”

Mitchell also reflected on just how far he has come since that initial outing in the Premier League – which took place under Roy Hodgson during the ‘Project Restart’ period in the COVID-hit 19/20 season.

“It's weird,” he laughs. “My first-team debut feels like a long time ago, but at the same time, when I actually think about it, it was… what, three years ago!

“Sometimes it feels like ages ago, but sometimes when I sit down and think about certain games, it feels like they were last week! It was super different [playing without fans]. The difference in noise when fans came back, especially when we were playing at home, and how the fans here are… you just get that extra boost you need at certain times in a game.

“It [playing at a full Selhurst Park] was definitely different to the COVID season – from hearing only the manager, to then hearing 25,000 people shouting for you!”

As for the future, to what goals did the future Tyrick Mitchell admit to aspiring? Not resting on his laurels – that much is for certain.

“I just want to put myself in a position where I’m spoken about higher than I’m maybe spoken about now. I want to be in a position where I’m considered one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. I think that’s the main goal for a lot of players – to be the best players in their position – so that’s definitely a goal for me.

“I always feel like I’ve got more to learn and more to achieve. I feel like I've got so much more to do.”