Tyrick Mitchell says that Crystal Palace’s creativity means they will always be a force within matches, after scoring four against Aston Villa on Tuesday night.
The left wing-back picked up his fourth assist of the season in the opening stages of injury time with an inch-perfect low cross for Eddie Nketiah to tap home.
“When I looked up, I saw Eddie there,” Mitchell recalled, speaking to Palace TV. "Obviously, he's a goalscorer and he's always going to be in the right position, so I was just happy that I could put it on a plate for him.
“It was a difficult game. You can see that they had a few chances where luckily there was offside. But we always knew we were in the game.
“Even even when they scored the equaliser, we knew we were in the game. So overall, it was a hard game, but just happy that we won.
“We know every time we step on a pitch that we can create chances. I don't think that's a big issue for us. Sometimes it doesn’t go in, sometimes it does. And today was a day that we were able to score four – that’s always a positive!”
After Nketiah slotted home a first Premier League goal for the club, he was surrounded by his Palace teammates in celebratory scenes, which Mitchell explained: “We know how hard he works in training every day.
We see how much he puts into training, and sometimes players don't start – because only 11 can start – but it's just good for him because of all his hard work. You can see it every day.
“It's a nice moment for him, for us, and we just wanted to celebrate it with him.”
Shortly after Palace had gone 3-1 up, Mitchell himself had a chance to open his account – he smiled: “I thought I was going to score as well! But unfortunately, it wasn't that day. But hopefully, I get in more positions like that and I'm able to convert it.”
As for Saturday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Millwall at Selhurst Park, the London-born Mitchell smiled: “It's one that we look forward to, the fans look forward to. Do you know what I mean? Just keep South London ours!”