The left wing-back picked up his fourth assist of the season in the opening stages of injury time with an inch-perfect low cross for Eddie Nketiah to tap home.

“When I looked up, I saw Eddie there,” Mitchell recalled, speaking to Palace TV. "Obviously, he's a goalscorer and he's always going to be in the right position, so I was just happy that I could put it on a plate for him.

“It was a difficult game. You can see that they had a few chances where luckily there was offside. But we always knew we were in the game.

“Even even when they scored the equaliser, we knew we were in the game. So overall, it was a hard game, but just happy that we won.

“We know every time we step on a pitch that we can create chances. I don't think that's a big issue for us. Sometimes it doesn’t go in, sometimes it does. And today was a day that we were able to score four – that’s always a positive!”