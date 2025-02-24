The Colombia international netted his fourth goal of the season – and fourth goal involvement (two goals, two assists) inside the last month – midway through the second-half on Saturday, side-stepping Calvin Bassey before smashing a near-post effort past Bernd Leno to wrap up all three points.

Celebrating with typical fervour and passion in front of the Palace fans in the away end, Muñoz revealed after the game: “I always celebrate like this because it's not easy to score a goal here in the Premier League. It's a huge sacrifice that we have to make [to reach it]. The truth is that I do it with a lot of joy, with a lot of desire, with a lot of passion.

“I dedicate the goal to God, to my family, and to the fans who gave us strength there. They are a huge motivator for us. Wherever we play, the Crystal Palace fans are always there, and they deserve this joy.

“Glory to God that he allowed us to win here as a team. I think the most important thing is the win of the team.

“After that, every assist, every goal, is down to the effort and to the work that we each put in individually, and to the hard work of all of our teammates. We did a very good job and I am very happy with the performance of the team.”