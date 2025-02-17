The Eagles have been in fine away form of late, but slipped to a late 2-1 defeat against the Toffees at home on Saturday – despite creating the bulk of the clear chances.

They will now seek to bounce back against Fulham at Craven Cottage next weekend, before hosting Aston Villa just three days later at Selhurst (limited tickets remain on sale) and – later that same week – Millwall in the FA Cup.

Speaking to TNT Mexico, Muñoz said: “The result was not very positive. We saw ourselves winning at home.

"That's how football is. When you make these mistakes, especially in the Premier League, with players of this level, they don't give you a chance [to recover].

“It's a result we didn't expect, outside of what we wanted to achieve. But, well, that's how football is. You have to turn the page and think about tomorrow.

“It was the last few minutes, we had the game under control, but that's football. You have to assume every situation, every role, and keep your head high.

“We must keep working as a team, and moving up the table as much as we can.”

On his own form – having featured in all but two of Palace’s matches this season, completing more tackles (88) than any other Premier League player – Muñoz added: “The truth is that every time [I play] I feel better.

“I close my ears a little to what is being said outside. I want to concentrate on working hard, giving my teammates my best, and the team. And, well, the results speak for themselves on the pitch.

“I think that helps you, and motivates you even more.”