Rampaging forwards time and again, the right wing-back put in another excellent display in Monday’s 4-0 win over Manchester United to record the first double-assist haul of his Eagles career – both for Michael Olise.

With two matches left – against Wolverhampton Wanderers away and Aston Villa at home – a five-game unbeaten run at this stage means Palace could still mathematically record a joint-highest Premier League points total this season, should they win both games.

Muñoz smiled: “[Monday was] a very special win for all of us. Everyone is happy: the players, the fans, our families.

“It was a great game. The team is getting to the level we all want and that is reflected on the pitch.

“I think the dressing room has started to believe. I think you can feel that belief from the new coach [Oliver Glasner].

“I think the team has been working hard mid-season and that is very important. When we believe, when we all work as a family, I think in the end it is reflected on the pitch, and [on Monday] that was seen.”

As for his own display, Muñoz added: “I feel I did things well. I worked as part of the team, as one of my teammates. I always try to do things well.

“Today was a great game, both individually and as a group. I am very happy with the performance, both individually and as a group – but I want to keep working harder.

“[To the fans] I would like to say thank you very much [for helping me to settle]. I always work to give my best. You can always expect my best on the pitch. Sometimes it will go well, other times not so well, but I will always try to give my best.”

At the end of the season, Muñoz is likely to form part of the Colombia squad – on a 21-match unbeaten run – which heads to the Copa América in the United States, having picked up 25 caps for his country.

But the Palace man is not looking too far ahead, noting: “Right now the first thing is to finish here [at Palace] in the best way possible.

"I think there are two games left, two finals for us. We want to play them properly, and then dream of the Copa America.

“All Colombians, all of us who are part of this beautiful team, from this beautiful country, I think we dream about it. Let's face whoever we are faced with the same objective, with the same responsibility and the same desire to win.”